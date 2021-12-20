Advertisement

75-Year-Old Nigerian Dies On Arrival In Lagos Airport

Bukola Oketunmbi  
Updated December 20, 2021
A file photo of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

 

A 75-year-old man (name withheld) has died at the Lagos Airport in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The man arrived in the country on Monday via the Murtala  Muhammed International Airport, Lagos aboard a flight operated by Delta Air from the United States of America.

Sources at the Lagos Airport told Channels Television that the man died shortly after the aircraft touched down and taxied to the finger for passengers to disembark and move into the airport terminal.

The airport sources said further that the deceased passenger was suspected to have suffered a prolonged underlining ailment before embarking on the flight.

The sources said the reactions of his family members who came to receive the corpse showed they suspected that he would be brought to the country dead.

His remains were said to have been deposited in a hospital morgue.

No further detail has been obtained from the airline regarding the development.



