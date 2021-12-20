Insurgency: Commander MNJTF Meets With Niger President Over Lake Chad Region Security

The Force Commander of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, has met with the President of Niger Republic, Mohammed Bazoum and the country’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Major General Salifou Mody.

During the meeting on Sunday, discussions centred mainly on improving the synergy and cooperation between MNJTF and national forces with the aim of generally confronting the scourge of the BokoHaram and ISWAP terrorists in the Lake Chad region.

A statement issued by the Spokesman of Multinational Joint Task Force, Colonel Muhammad Dole, quotes the commander as saying that the “restoration of peace and security in the region will surely enhance the socio-economic activities of the people”.

The commander also disclosed that 64 Battlefield First Aid troops have been trained and impacted with the skills and knowledge to help save lives and ultimately reduce the rate of avoidable deaths on the field.

He explained that the personnel were exposed to acquiring good aquatic skills, operational navigation, Rules of Engagement in nautical environment and requirement of the crew work, among others.

On his part, President Bazoum reiterated his total commitment to support the MNJTF to achieve its mandates.

Similarly, the headquarters of the MNJTF also hosted a French military delegation comprised of students and their directing staff from the Centre of Advanced Military Studies Paris France.

The delegation was led by the Director of the Centre, Rear Admiral François Xavier Polderman and they were received by the Deputy Force Commander MNJTF Brig Gen Abduo Harouna Assoumane on behalf of the Force Commander.

Gen Assoumane highlighted the various kinetic and non-kinetic measures conducted which have contributed to operational successes.

The Team leader, Rear Admiral François Polderman commended MNJTF for the recorded operational successes and explained that, they were on tour of Sahel region, because of its strategic importance to France and their desire to have a peaceful Sahel region adding that the MNJTF presented a perfect model of study.