Kaduna Attack: Two More Bodies Recovered, Death Toll Now 40

Two more bodies have been recovered following separate attacks on three villages in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State bringing the death toll to 40.

Gunmen had invaded the villages between Saturday and Sunday morning and opened fire on the innocent villagers.

The bandits also burnt several houses, vehicles, and farmlands during the attack on the three villages – Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya.

As of Sunday, the Kaduna State Government said the dead bodies retrieved were 38 but the Commissioner for internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed to Channels Television on Monday that two additional bodies were recovered.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kill Over 20 Persons, Destroy Properties In Fresh Attack On Kaduna Villages

This is even as security agencies continue with more search operations in the affected local government area.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the gruesome incidents in Kauran Fawa, Marke and Ruhiya of Idasu Ward of Giwa Local Government Area, saying he was really saddened by them.

Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, extended his condolences to the Kaduna State Government and the people in the affected local governments.

In addition, he also sent the nation’s condolences to the people of Zonkwa Chiefdom and the family of His Highness Nuhu Bature, the Agwam Kajju on his demise.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

Speaking further, President Buhari affirmed that the security forces have turned the heat on the terrorists who are getting frustrated and are soft-targeting innocent citizens, looting their assets, burning their homes and killing them indiscriminately.

He also reiterated his directive to the security and intelligence chiefs to do everything they can to destroy the remaining vestiges of the terrorists.