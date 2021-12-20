Land Dispute: Hoodlums Attack OAU Vice-Chancellor In Ife

Hoodlums on Monday attacked some management staff of the Obafemi Awolowo University, including Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede.

The staff members had tried to visit a hostel built on land claimed by members of a community near the university premises.

The hoodlums were reportedly hired by the land claimants.

They shot sporadically for several minutes in an attempt to chase the management team away.

Unable to access the hostel, Prof. Ogunbodede said the university management will continue to pursue peace with the community.

He also stressed that the management will seek roundtable discussions to prevent future attacks.

Although no life was lost, the hoodlums brandished cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.