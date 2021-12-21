Electoral Amendment Bill: Some Senators Gathering Signatures To Veto Buhari, Says Sekibo

A federal lawmaker Senator George Sekibo confirmed to Channels Television on Tuesday that some senators are planning to veto President Muhammadu Buhari on the electoral act amendment bill.

He said they have compiled 73 signatures to veto the President.

The 109-member Senate will require a two-thirds majority to veto the bill into law.

President Buhari had written the National Assembly to inform them of his decision to withhold his assent on the bill.

READ ALSO: INEC Requires N305bn To Conduct 2023 Elections, Says Yakubu

According to the President, his decision was informed by advice from relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of Government after a thorough review.

He said signing the bill into law would have serious adverse legal, financial, economic, and security consequences on the country, particularly in view of Nigeria’s peculiarities.

The letter was read on the Senate floor on Tuesday prompting the Senate to go into a closed-door session requested by Senator Sekibo.

Sekibo confirmed the planned veto after the end of the closed-door session.

The Senate also adjourned its session till tomorrow.