Electoral Bill: ‘I Think All Of Us Should Be Happy,’ Fayemi Backs Buhari’s Decision

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to decline assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, saying he thinks Nigerians should be happy with the development.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with the President in his office, the Fayemi said it does not matter to the governors which mode is adopted for the conduct of primaries.

The governor, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, dismissed talks that the President was simply conceding to the wishes of the governors.

While noting that the President’s desire is to see that all options are provided for, there is an exaggerated expectation that direct primaries will resolve electoral challenges in the country.

“I think all of us should be happy with that we shouldn’t really dwell too much on there’s been this exaggerated expectation that direct primaries is going to provide all answers to whatever electoral challenges that we have faced,” he said.

The Governor noted that both direct and indirect primaries have unique challenges and called for options to be provided.