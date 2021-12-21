PHOTOS: President Buhari Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received a COVID-19 booster shot at the State House in Abuja.

The Federal Government had commenced the administration of booster shots earlier this month as steps to halt the spread of Omicron, a relatively new variant of the COVID-19 virus.

“Following the detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Federal Government reviewed the country’s vaccination programme and resolved to introduce the booster dose using the Pfizer Bio-N-Tech vaccine across the country,” the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, said at the time of the commencement.

Persons eligible for the booster dose must be 18 years and above, fully vaccinated with either two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The time interval before the booster dose is at least six months for these vaccines, except the Johnson and Johnson which is at least two months.