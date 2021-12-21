Yuletide: El-Rufai Approves Bonus For Civil Servants

Ahead of the Christmas and end of the year festivities, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the payment of end of year bonus to civil servants in the state.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai said all civil servants will this month receive bonuses ranging from 100% of monthly pay for junior civil servants to 30% for senior civil servants.

The statement explains that the end-of-year bonus is part of the state government’s efforts to boost morale and enhance the welfare of civil servants.

According to El-Rufai, workers from Grade Levels 1-7 will be paid 100% of their monthly salary as a bonus, Middle-level civil servants from Grade Level 8-13 will get 40%, while senior officers on Grade Level 14 and above will receive 30% of their monthly earnings.

The 2021 end-of-year bonus will cost the state N1.382bn.

In September 2019, the Kaduna State Government became the first government, national or subnational, to pay the new national minimum wage. The state also increased the minimum pension to N30,000 monthly for retirees on defined benefits.