Customs Seizes Over N6m Worth Of Fake Aphrodisiacs In Katsina

Operatives of the Zone ‘B’ Strike Force of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have intercepted assorted foreign sex drugs worth over N6million in Katsina State.

According to the agency, the drugs, all bearing fake NAFDAC registration numbers, were intercepted in Malumfashi and Jibia Local Government Areas of the State as part of the NCS’s ongoing war and zero-tolerance against smuggling.

They included 52 cartons of EJAC powder manpower alongside several manpower capsules such as Bobarak capsule manpower, Ginseng coffee manpower, Sacks manpower, Goldfly, gonorrhoea capsule, amipara plus capsule and hympashy capsule.

The coordinator of the Anti-Smuggling Team, Comptroller-General Oseni Aliyu Olorukooba, disclosed this to journalists in Katsina State while showcasing the recent achievements recorded within the period under review.

He itemised other contrabands seized with a Duty Paid Value of N104,788,000 to include 550 bags of foreign rice, 300 cartons of foreign spaghetti, 790 cartons of foreign soap concealed in noodles and biscuit’s cartons and a motorcycle.

Other items seized included 450 bags of 50kg each of foreign parboiled rice, 100 bags of 25kg each of rice, 300 cartons of foreign spaghetti, 790 cartons of foreign soap, 52 cartons of drugs and one motorcycle.

Olorukooba explained that the team has within the last quarter of the year successfully seized contrabands in the state with the Duty Paid Value of N110,890,000 adding that some suspected smugglers were equally arrested in the process but set on bail.

While assuring people of the state of the readiness of the strike force to adopt revolving strategies aimed at suppressing to the barest minimum smuggling activities in the country, he maintained that smuggling has adverse effects on the country’s economy and trading activities.