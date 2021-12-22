Electoral Bill: NASS Must Redeem The Situation To Strengthen Our Democracy – CDD

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) is of the opinion that the National Assembly (NASS) must step up and rectify the quagmire turning the passage of the electoral amendment act into a nightmare.

In a statement by its Director, Idayat Hassan, the CDD urged the National Assembly to act with immediacy to save Nigeria’s elections and her democracy.

With the next general election being just fourteen months away, the CDD called on the National Assembly to immediately toe two urgent options which are either to veto the President and pass the Electoral Act 2021 bill into an act of the National Assembly or immediately remove the provisions on direct primaries as raised by the President and immediately re-present the bill to the President for his assent.

Read Also: [Electoral Bill 2021] Buhari Missed A Golden Opportunity – CDD

“We must not allow a single provision truncate the goodness in the proposed electoral bill,” the agency stressed.

According to the CDD, “Nigeria is in dire need of a new and robust framework for the conduct of elections. The reform in the Electoral Bill 2021 will improve the quality of elections thereby imbuing citizens trust in our democracy.

“The National Assembly as the true representative of the people must not allow the huge human and financial resources that went into the Electoral Bill 2021 – from drafting to readings at the floor, the public hearing, the committee works, the retreat, the conference committee et al to go to waste”.

Speaking further on the development, the CDD said President Muhamadu Buhari missed a priceless opportunity when he decided to decline assent to the Electoral Bill 2021.

CDD expressed shock at Buhari’s decision, saying that Nigerians had all expected that he would write his name in gold as the president who bequeathed an improved electoral framework on the country.