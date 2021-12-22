Sylvester Oromoni: ‘We Are Surprised,’ Father Of Late Pupil Speaks On Bail Granted To Suspects

Mr Sylvester Oromoni (Snr), father of the late 12-year-old student of Dowen College Lagos has said that he is surprised that bail was granted to five arrested suspected before completion of the police investigation.

Mr Oromoni while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Delta insisted that the 21-day remand period granted the police to investigate the death of his son is not due until December 28, 2021, and he was surprised to hear that they have been released on bail.

“The police are saying that they are not done with their investigation and granting these boys bail will not help with their investigation and they were even planning that after the 21 days if they are not done with the investigation, they will ask for an extension.

“We are surprised that they were granted bail when the days they gave them have not expired. As a parent we are not comfortable with that, although we cannot question the judge,” he said.

Mr Oromoni added that the autopsy results are ready and will be made public in due time.

He also alleged that the school authorities in connivance with the parents of the accused may be working against his quest in seeking justice for his late.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector General of Police, the Lagos State police commissioner, and the Delta State government to ensure that justice prevails on the matter.

A Chief Magistrates’ court in the Yaba area of Lagos on Tuesday granted bail to five students of Dowen College following a charge of conspiracy and homicide made against them by the police.

The police charged the minors following the alleged murder of their schoolmate, Sylvester Oromoni, aged 12.

On December 9, the five minors were remanded in a juvenile home over the death of their schoolmate who was allegedly attacked in a case of bullying while in school.

Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola, who heard the bail application granted them bail in the sum of N1m each. The magistrate also ordered the defendants to produce two sureties each in like sum.