Explosions Rock Maiduguri Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit

At least four people were killed on Thursday after three explosions rocked Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

The blasts which come a few hours before President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state left about eight persons injured.

Sources reveal that the explosion occurred in three different locations – Bulumkutu, Ajilari Cross and Ayaje.

There were casualties recorded in Ayaje and Bulumkutu, however, no information has been obtained from Ajilari.

President Buhari is billed to commission an edifice donated by Mohammed Indimi to the University of Maiduguri.

He is also expected to commission some projects executed by the Borno State Government.

It is not clear at this time if the president’s itinerary will be affected by the explosions.