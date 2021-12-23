Christmas: Use Your Powers To Bring Relief, Joy To Nigerians, CAN Tells Leaders

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday asked Nigerian leaders to use their powers to bring relief and joy to Nigerians this Christmas.

President of CAN, Rev. Dr. Samson ‘Supo Ayokunle, in a statement, urged those in place of authority to lessen the pains of Nigerians by paying more attention to their well-being in the prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions to the pensioners.

He added that all things should be done to reduce the high cost of commodities in the market and let enabling environment be created for employment of the youths who are roaming the streets having no job.

The CAN president also urged Nigerians to observe COVID-19 health protocols during the Xmas season.

He encouraged citizens not to let down their guards especially as the country has entered the fourth phase of the pandemic.

On insecurity, the CAN leader asked Nigerians to be hopeful and trust in the power of God.

Below is a full statement as released by the Christian body.