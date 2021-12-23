Queen Silekunola Announces Divorce From Ooni Of Ife

Queen Silekunola Naomi on Thursday said she was separating from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

She made the disclosure in a post on her verified Instagram page.

“I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince,” she said.

She added that her focus will now be on her son.

“I did my best to endure and make it work; many times, I smiled through the struggle, but I have finally realised I had just one assignment, my son, and when God is done, He is done,” Queen Silekunola, who also identifies as a prophetess, said.

