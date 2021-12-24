Avoid Unnecessary Travels To Curb Spread Of Omicron Variant – Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has asked Nigerians to avoid unnecessary travels in order to spread the spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

He also called on the citizens to continue to adhere to all Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) including the regular wearing of masks, washing of hands as well as maintaining social distancing as the world grapples with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SGF made the call in a statement issued by spokesperson Willie Bassey on the 2021 Christmas celebration to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

READ ALSO: Over 2,000 Flights Cancelled Worldwide As Omicron Hits Holiday Travel

He equally felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful as they join their counterpart from the rest of the world in celebrating the season.

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, felicitates with Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful, on the joyous occasion of the 2021 Christmas celebration, to commemorate the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ,” the statement read.

“He described the birth of Jesus Christ as a blessing to mankind exemplified in his teaching of love, humility, forbearance, compassion and selflessness. He charged Christians to emulate the pattern of life of Jesus Christ by exhibiting love, unity, harmony and peaceful co-existence in their daily living.

“SGF called on Christendom to re-dedicate themselves to the will of God by eschewing violence, avarice, discord, and all negative tendencies capable of dividing the nation.

“While wishing Nigerians a MERRY Christmas and a prosperous NEW YEAR in advance, he reminds all on the need to continue to adhere to all Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) including the regular wearing of masks, washing of hands, social distancing, and avoidance of unnecessary travels in order to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.”