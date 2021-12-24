Christmas: Let Us Intensify Prayers For God To Cleanse Nigeria – Audu Ogbeh

Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum National Working Committee, Audu Ogbeh, on Friday asked Nigerians to intensify prayers for God to cleanse Nigeria of evil and inequity.

The former Minister of Agriculture made the comment in a Christmas message obtained by Channels Television.

According to Ogbeh, many Nigerians have experienced tragic moments in 2021.

“In the past twelve months, many Nigerians have experienced deep pains and trauma,” he said.

“We offer words of sympathy and condolence to them first and formost.

“This has indeed been a YEAR OF HORRORS, a year of unparalleled bloodshed and mindless barbarism, almost leading all of us to a feeling of doom and despair. But as we celebrate Christmas, let hope defeat despair.

“Let us intensify our prayers, crying to GOD our Maker for mercy and compassion for only He has the power to clean our land of evil and inequity. MAY HIS WILL BE DONE.”