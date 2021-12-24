Christmas: Our Commitment To Reform Nigeria’s Policing Architecture Remains Unwavering – Dingyadi

The Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is committed to reforming the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

In a statement on Friday, the Minister said the upward review of remuneration for police personnel is a strong pointer that the government will not renege on its promise regarding the transformation of the NPF.

“Government commitments to reforming the nation’s policing architecture remain unwavering.

“This received greater impetus when the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal Executive Council (FEC) last week approved upward review of salaries, allowances and other benefits for officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force,” the minister added.

Dingyadi noted that the operationalization of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund has commenced the improvement of critical policing infrastructure through the supply of operational vehicles, arms, and ammunition, bulletproof vests, and helmets amongst others.

The minister also stated that other aspects of police reforms such as capacity building, intensification of community policing arrangements, and advancement of technology and intelligence-led policing are also receiving attention.

He expressed optimism that these composite arrangements will strengthen the war against criminal elements in the coming days, engender security in all parts of the country just as he called for the continuous support of Nigerians to collectively defeat all agents of insecurity and disunity in the country.

Mr Dingyadi extended warm felicitations to Nigerian Christians at home and those in the diaspora on the occasion of the 2021 Christmas celebration, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

The minister admonished Christians and Nigerians in general to renew faith in the possibility of a greater country and the nation’s collective victory over the negative forces bent on threatening peace, unity, and security of life and property.

He, therefore, wished Nigerians a happy Christmas celebration and a prosperous year 2022.