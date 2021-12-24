Christmas: Pray For Peace And Security, Governor Yahaya Urges Christians

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Friday asked the Christian community in the state to pray for peace, security, and prosperity of the state and the nation.

The Governor made the comment in a Christmas message released by spokesperson Ismaila Uba Misilli.

He enjoined the Christian faithful and the entire people of the state to rededicate themselves and remain steadfast in prayers against all the challenges bedeviling the state and humanity in general.

“We are indeed in a trying moment but I am optimistic that with collective commitment, sacrifice, and by turning to God through prayers we shall overcome all the trials and emerge stronger,” he said.

The Governor also assured of his administration’s commitment to continue to initiate and execute policies and programmes that will impact positively the lives of the citizenry and promote unity and peaceful coexistence in the state.

“On this significant occasion of Christmas, I extend my best wishes to the Christian community and the entire people of the state,” he said.

“This period reminds us of God’s love for humanity and the need to uphold the virtues of compassion, tolerance, and love.

“It also provides an opportunity for reinforcement of unity of purpose, bond of brotherhood and dedication in service to God and humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.”

Governor Inuwa called on the Christians to reflect on the lessons of the season, which he said, presented an opportunity to love and share.