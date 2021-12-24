Emulate Christ, Kwara Governor Tells Residents

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday asked all residents to emulate Christlike qualities such as peace, love for all, and charity.

The Governor made the comment in a Christian message signed by his spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The Governor said the season brings back good memories of God’s faithfulness and love for all, irrespective of creed.

“I join our brethren in the celebration of the season while praying God to make it a joyous one for everyone,” the Governor said.

“Christ, the reason for the season, embodies peace, love for all, charity, goodness, equity and justice, and absolute belief in God. It is my appeal that we are all guided by these great qualities in our relationship with one another as members of the same family under God.”