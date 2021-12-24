Advertisement

Ganduje Visits Buhari, Says Forests Accommodating Bandits

Updated December 24, 2021

 

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari and said the nation’s forests are accomodating different kinds of criminals.

Mr. Ganduje made the comment at a press briefing after meeting with the President.

He noted that ridding the forest of unhealthy elements will go a long way in solving the nation’s insecurity problems.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje at the State House in Abuja on December 24, 2021. Sunday Aghaeze/State House
“We observed that the security situation now, our forests are the major problems, because they accommodate bandits, they accommodate terrorists, armed robbers, and herdsmen who are criminals,” Mr. Ganduje said.

“I have requested Mr. President to also establish another institution within that forest, and that forest will be liberated completely.”

 



