NEMA Issues Safety Advisory As High Tension Cables Fall In Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised residents of Igando and Idimu areas of Lagos State to observe safety precautions due to the collapse of high tension cables.

NEMA’s South-West Coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, issued the advisory in a statement on Friday following an explosion in the area.

According to him, the explosion has been put under control, adding that the high tension poles – which caused the explosion – emanated from Egbin Hydropower Station.

The line came in from Ikorodu across Ikeja and other areas, the NEMA boss added.

Power service agencies especially the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) and others are trying to isolate the 330 line for safety reasons.