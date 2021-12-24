Advertisement
Nigeria Records Drop In COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria on Thursday confirmed 1,940 more COVID -19 cases.
This was after the country reported a record 4,035 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, days after confirming the fourth wave of the pandemic.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the nation’s health protection agency, disclosed this in an update early Friday.
A breakdown of the new infections showed that they were confirmed in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory with Lagos State having 845 cases.
The nation’s capital (F.C.T) recorded 734 cases, while Oyo state and Osun states in the South-West had a tally of 120 and 10 new cases respectively.
The data also revealed other cases were confirmed as followed: Rivers – 69 Edo – 21; Kaduna – 29; Gombe- 14; Anambra- 11, Ekiti – 8; Delta – 30; and Kano – 5.
Plateau – 20 Ogun – 4; Bayelsa-4; Bauchi – 1; Enugu – 11; Katsina-3 and Jigawa-1 are the other states with additional COVID-19 infections.
With the new figures, Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections now stand at 233,353 out of which 212,040 have been successfully treated and discharged.
While they were no new recorded deaths, the data show that 2,991 people have died from COVID-19 complications.
Destroyed Vaccines
In its effort to curb the growing menace, the NCDC had called for caution during the festive period.
“Critically, Nigerians are urged to adhere to recommended measures by NCDC and other public health authorities, as they celebrate Christmas and New Year,” it said in a statement earlier in the week.
While the infection rate continues to spike, calls for mass vaccination have also gathered steam.
Several states across the country have flagged off mass vaccination campaigns, Oyo State being one of the latest to join the move.
But on Tuesday, Nigeria destroyed one million, sixty-six thousand, two hundred and fourteen (1,066,214) doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, raising concerns over the COVID-19 vaccination drive.
The vaccines, according to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC) and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), were part of the 2,594,100 doses received on the 11th and 29th October of 2021.
One million, five hundred and twenty-seven thousand, eight hundred and Eighty-six of the vaccines (1,527,886) were utilised, they added.
The batches of the vaccine destroyed got expired in November. They were destroyed at the Gosa Dumping site, about 2Km from the Idu Railway Station in Abuja.