Nigeria Records Drop In COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria on Thursday confirmed 1,940 more COVID -19 cases.

This was after the country reported a record 4,035 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, days after confirming the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the nation’s health protection agency, disclosed this in an update early Friday.

A breakdown of the new infections showed that they were confirmed in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory with Lagos State having 845 cases.

The nation’s capital (F.C.T) recorded 734 cases, while Oyo state and Osun states in the South-West had a tally of 120 and 10 new cases respectively.

The data also revealed other cases were confirmed as followed: Rivers – 69 Edo – 21; Kaduna – 29; Gombe- 14; Anambra- 11, Ekiti – 8; Delta – 30; and Kano – 5.

Plateau – 20 Ogun – 4; Bayelsa-4; Bauchi – 1; Enugu – 11; Katsina-3 and Jigawa-1 are the other states with additional COVID-19 infections.

With the new figures, Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections now stand at 233,353 out of which 212,040 have been successfully treated and discharged. While they were no new recorded deaths, the data show that 2,991 people have died from COVID-19 complications.

Destroyed Vaccines