Nigerians Deserve A Country Free From Fear, Harassment – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigerians deserve a country that will guarantee the citizens are free from fear and harassment.

In a statement issued on Friday, the President recalled his trip to Maiduguri the Borno State capital where he addressed officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces serving in Operation Hadin Kai – a military operation aimed at fighting insurgency in the north-east.

He equally commended the Armed Forces for their selfless services to the nation, noting that some have ended up paying the supreme price by laying their lives for the peace and security of the country.

“In my address to the troops in Maiduguri yesterday, I charged them to stay focused to achieve our strategic goal of defeating ALL the adversaries of our nation, and restoring economic viability to the North-East, North-West, and all other parts of the country,” the statement read.

“Nigerians truly deserve a Country where they are free to go about their activities without fear or harassment.

“Let me also restate how grateful I am, as Commander-in-Chief, and how grateful the entire nation is, for the selfless sacrifices of our Armed Forces, which in some cases have entailed paying the supreme price.”

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of the nation’s Armed Forces, assuring that their sacrifices will never be in vain.

He emphasized that the Federal Government’s efforts in stabilising the security situation in the country should never be in doubt, adding that “all hands will continue to be on deck until the evils of insurgency and banditry and all forms of criminality are tamed.”

Buhari stated, “I know very well the importance of security as the foundation for growth and prosperity. Without securing the country, you cannot grow the economy.

“It is truly sad to see, in the North-West, people who have lived together for centuries and who share the same culture and outlook, resort to stealing, kidnapping and killing one another. But let me assure you that the progress we are seeing in the North-East, in terms of security, will be replicated in the North-West.

“Our military and other security agencies will certainly stabilize the situation, there is no doubt about that. This is why we are investing heavily in procuring hardware and equipment, to strengthen our efforts. Some of this hardware have already arrived, while others are being awaited.”