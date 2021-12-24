True Gift Of Christmas Is Not Material, Says Governor Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Friday reminded Christians that the essence of Christmas is not in material things but rather the opportunity to share the festive season with those whom we love and cherish.

The Governor made the remark in a statement released by his spokesperson Humwashi Wonosikou.

He said Christians should see the celebration as an opportunity to rekindle acts of love and kindness to one another and especially to the vulnerable in society.

“Do good this Christmas season by remembering the less privileged,” he said.

“When we commit our hearts and our hands to making the world around us a better place for all, we are fulfilling the promise that began in the humble Manger in Bethlehem.

“I therefore urge you to take the festive season to reflect on the blessings and favour of the outgoing year, while at the same time preparing for a better 2022. It is a time to render service to others as Jesus did.”

The Governor noted that his administration “will continue to promote healthy community relations with economic opportunities and empowerment prospects for all.”

In the spirit of the season, Governor Fintiri urged the citizenry to also pray and give thanks for those brave men and women in uniform, many of whom will spend the holidays far from home.

“Their courage and dedication is helping keep us safe and extending freedom and peace. We are grateful for their service to our country and for the support and sacrifice of their families,” he said.

While urging the people to celebrate responsibly, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri advised that COVID-19 protocols be adhered to in view of the difficult times the nation has found itself.

“As with Jesus’ birth, amid the challenges we face this Christmas we celebrate aspiration, strive to do good, be charitable, forgiving and have hope and love. Let’s take refuge in His timeless promise,” he said.