Ali Baba, Bois Olorun, Segun Obe, BJ Sax Thrill Audience At Sunrise Christmas Special

Channels Television  
Updated December 25, 2021

The Christmas Special edition of Sunrise, Channels Television breakfast show featured top music artists and comedians thrilling the audience.

Nigeria’s King of comedy Alibaba Akpobome was the co-anchor who alongside the Ayo Makinde presented the Christmas special.

The gospel Apala music band, Boiz Olorun also serenaded the viewers as they render Christmas songs in traditional style served with melodious drumming of gangan.

Gospel singer Segun Obe and Saxophonist BJ Sax performed to the delight of all while Comedian Omo Baba and Saco brought loads of laughter to the studio.

Othe side attraction on the show was the quiz competition which had participants from across the globe.



