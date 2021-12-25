Christmas Service: Bishops In Kaduna Call for Emergency Rule Over Insecurity

Christians in Kaduna State on Saturday joined their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Christmas with praise and thanksgiving.

Church services that were usually attended by hundreds of worshippers during a special day like that of Christmas were capped down to prevent the spread of the disease.

Channels Television monitored the services held at the Saint Michael’s Anglican Cathedral and St Joseph Catholic cathedral in Kaduna metropolis.

In his Christmas message, the Bishop of Wusasa Diocese, Zaria and Dean Church of Nigeria, Most Reverend Buba Lamido admonished Christians to always live together in peace with their counterparts from other faith.

He added that it is only by peaceful coexistence that Nigeria can progress and overcome the various socioeconomic and security challenges it is facing presently.

While lamenting over the growing insecurity in the north, Bishop Lamido called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the region.

According to him, the incessant killings and kidnappings have made a state of emergency in the region inevitable.

On their part, the Bishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna Most Reverend Mathew Ndagoso, and Kaduna Anglican Kaduna Diocese, Rt Reverend Timothy Yahaya, challenged Nigerian leaders and the people to imbibe the spirit of humility and love to one another, as exemplified by Jesus Christ who showed love and compassion to mankind.

The clerics also condemned the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the new electoral bill, lamenting that the action of the President has clearly shown that he is not willing to enthrone a credible and transparent election in 2022.

They however asked the National Assembly members to redeem their image by overriding the President and signing the act into law without further delay.