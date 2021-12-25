Nigerians Join Christians Worldwide To Celebrate Christmas

Christmas is here again and Christians in Nigeria have joined their fellow believers across the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas Day is declared as a public holiday not just in the country but also in many other nations.

It is accompanied by the teachings of Christ which include showing love to one another and tolerance among other Christian virtues.

On the eve of Christmas, the Federal Government in the spirit of the season declared passenger trains across the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) system free of charge during the period.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said this gesture is to enable Nigerians to travel and celebrate Christmas.

In the commercial capital city, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also announced the approval of free ride on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), corridors on Christmas and New Year days to residents.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his New Year message congratulated Nigerians, especially the Christians.

He asked Nigerians to rekindle hope in the country, urging them to use the Christmas season to show love to one another.

In his Christmas message on Friday, Buhari said Nigerians should use the season to “encourage ourselves so that the machinations of the wicked ones in our midst will find no place to thrive.”

He said, “It is in the midst of hardship that the true test of a nation emerges,” he added in the message.

“This government will not abandon the promises made to Nigerians for a better lease of life.”

Friday’s comment also touched on the country’s fight against the pandemic.

Two days before the president’s message, Nigeria recorded a new high in the daily COVID-19 infection with 4,035 cases.

The figure, which dropped to 1,940 on Thursday, is coming days after the country confirmed the fourth wave of the pandemic.

And as more states join the vaccination drive, President Buhari is also calling on Nigerians to get the jabs.

Many State Governors across the country also asked Nigerians to be Christ-like as Christians across the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.