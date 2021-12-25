Advertisement

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: Christmas Is In The Air

Updated December 25, 2021

 

It’s Christmas season, a time for celebration with loved ones and for sharing the joys of life. This week’s photos, compiled by channelstv.com‘s photo editor, Sodiq Adelakun, attempt to capture the spirit of Christmas.

 

 

Two goats are seen on a bus headed for south-east, Nigeria at the Abuja-Keffi park ahead of Christmas holiday in Abuja on December 24th, 2021. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun.

 

People prepare to spend Christmas Eve sleeping in a makeshift displacement camp in Mukuru Kwa Njenga in Nairobi on December 24, 2021. – Thousands of people in Mukuru Kwa Njenga informal settlement had their homes demolished without warning in November 2021, to make way for construction of a toll road known as the Nairobi Expressway. (Photo by Ed Ram / AFP)

 

Civilian defence volunteers help pushing a car out of the floodwaters following heavy rains in in the Muno Market in Sungai Kolok district, in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on December 20, 2021. – (Photo by Madaree TOHLALA / AFP)

 

Mahouts and their elephants pose for children during Christmas celebrations at the Jirasart Witthaya school in Ayutthaya on December 24, 2021. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP)

 

Jose Ivanildo da Silva, a disabled Brazilian who sits on a skateboard, asks for help for his family and for projects for children in need dressed as Santa Claus in Brasilia, on December 23, 2021. (Photo by Sergio Lima / AFP)

 

A Palestinians demonstrator throws a burning tire at Israeli security forces during clashes following a protest against the return of Jewish settlers to their area in the occupied-West Bank village of Burqah, near the illegal Israeli outpost of Homesh, on December 23, 2021. – Palestinian men are suspected by the Israeli army of firing at least 10 bullets at a car on December 16, killing 25-year-old religious student Yehuda Dimentman and wounding two fellow students as they drove out of Homesh, an illegal outpost in the northern West Bank. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

 

A pastor speaks to people who have had their houses demolished as they prepare to spend Christmas Eve sleeping in a makeshift displacement camp in Mukuru Kwa Njenga in Nairobi on December 24, 2021. – Thousands of people in Mukuru Kwa Njenga informal settlement had their homes demolished without warning in November 2021, to make way for construction of a toll road known as the Nairobi Expressway. (Photo by Ed Ram / AFP)

 

A woman hugs a man disguised as Santa Claus during a Christimas Meal distribuition organizaed by the NGO Central Única das Favelas (CUFA) in the Penha Complex shantitown, commonly known as Alemao Complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 23, 2021. – A total of 1500 Chirstimas Meals were distributed within this action. (Photo by DANIEL RAMALHO / AFP)

 

A child runs towards Mohamed Maarouf, 28, as he walks with a sack of gifts while dressed in Saint Nicholas (Santa Claus) costume in a slum near the centre of Iraq’s southern city of Basra on December 24, 2021. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP)

 

Mohamed Maarouf, 28, walks with a sack of gifts while dressed in Saint Nicholas (Santa Claus) costume in a slum near the centre of Iraq’s southern city of Basra on December 24, 2021. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP)

 

People take photos of a giant Christmas tree during Christmas at the West Kowloon cultural district in Hong Kong on December 25, 2021. (Photo by Bertha WANG / AFP)

 

People watch as cartons of expired AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are destroyed at the Gosa dump site in Abuja, Nigeria on December 22, 2021. According to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC) alongside the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), one million, sixty-six thousand, two hundred and fourteen (1,066,214) doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which expired in November were destroyed. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

 

Planes of the Italian Air Force aerobatic unit Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) spread smoke with the colors of the Italian flag as they perform over Alta Badia, Dolomite Alps, on December 19, 2021 within the men’s FIS Ski World Cup Giant Slalom event. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

 

Supporters of Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric celebrate following the official results of the runoff presidential election, in Santiago, on December 19, 2021. – With more than 99 percent of ballots counted, leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, 35, became Chile’s youngest-ever president leading with 55.86 percent to 44 percent for his far-right rival Jose Antonio Kast, said the Servel website, with a star to indicate the winner. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

 

Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope onboard lifts up from the launchpad, at the Europe’s Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, on December 25, 2021. – The telescope, the most powerful space observatory ever built, is now tentatively set for launch on Christmas Day, after decades of waiting. An engineering marvel, it will help answer fundamental questions about the Universe, peering back in time 13 billion years. (Photo by jody amiet / AFP)

 

Olimpia’s supporters celebrate after winning the Honduran football league after defeating Real Espana at Morazan stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on December 23, 2021. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP)

 

Freedivers dressed in Saint Nicholas (Santa Claus) costumes pose for a picture while submerged under water off the coast of Lebanon’s northern city of Batroun on Christmas eve on December 24, 2021. (Photo by Ibrahim CHALHOUB / AFP

 

A Palestinian man dressed as Santa Claus gestures as he rides a camel in Jerusalem’s Old City during Christmas celebrations, on December 23, 2021. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

 

TOPSHOT – A climber disguised as Santa Claus goes down a paediatric clinic building in Ljubljana on December 22, 2021. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP)

 

Migrants heading in a caravan towards the US wait for buses at the “House of the Pilgrim San Juan Diego” in Mexico City, on December 22, 2021. – Central American migrants will be transported to the cities of Monterrey, Juarez and Hermosillo. There, with the help of the authorities of the National Institute of Migration, they can continue their immigration procedures and can wait to enter to the United States. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)

 

This aerial photograph taken on December 22, 2021 shows the erupting Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion. – The Piton de la Fournaise, the volcano of Reunion, erupted for the second time of the year on December 22 at 3:30 am (12:30 am in Paris), indicates the volcanological observatory. At least three eruptive cracks have opened on the southern flank of the volcano in the enclosure (the central caldera of the volcano), volcanologists have noted. The eruption takes place in a totally uninhabited area. (Photo by Richard BOUHET / AFP)

 

Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric waves at supporters after delivering a speech, in Santiago, on December 19, 2021. – The streets of Santiago exploded in celebration Sunday after leftist millennial Gabriel Boric was declared Chile’s new president with an unexpectedly large victory over his far-right rival in a polarizing race. Boric, 35, garnered nearly 56 percent of the vote compared to 44 percent for ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast, who congratulated the “president-elect” on Twitter even before the final result was known. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)

 

Aerial view showing indigenous people burying victims of a weekend massacre which occurred in the nearby village of Chiquix, at the municipal cemetery of Chiquisis, in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan municipality, Guatemala, on December 20, 2021. – Thirteen people, including four children were killed in the attack, part of a long-running land feud between members of the Mayan K’iche community from the neighbouring municipalities of Nahuala and Santa Catarina Ixtahaucan. (Photo by Carlos ALONZO / AFP)

 

An aerobatics team performs over Qatar’s capital Doha as the Gulf state marks its National Day on December 18, 2021. – Qatar annually on December 18 marks the anniversary of the unification of the country’s tribes in 1878, also known as its “Founder’s Day”. (Photo by AFP)

 

A man sits on the bonnet of a car as he waits to be evacuated by a rescue team in Shah Alam, Selangor on December 20, 2021, as Malaysia faces some of its worst floods for years. (Photo by Arif KARTONO / AFP)

 

This picture taken on December 20, 2021 shows a view of a rainbow in the sky above the Israeli settlement of Eli, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

 

Farmers shout slogans as they block railway tracks during a demonstration demanding compensations and jobs for the families of those who died during protests against the central government’s agricultural reforms and other economic issues at Devi Dasspura village on the outskirts of Amritsar on December 20, 2021. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)

 

A man holds onto barriers as he waits to be evacauted by a rescue team in Shah Alam, Selangor on December 20, 2021, as Malaysia faces some of its worst floods for years. (Photo by Arif KARTONO / AFP)

 

A man mourns over a coffin of one of the people killed in the village of Chiquix, during a ceremony in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan, Guatemala, on December 20, 2021. – At least 13 people were killed in western Guatemala, including women, children and a policeman, in a long-running land dispute between indigenous villages, police said Saturday. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)
Supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrate the party’s victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, near the residence of the India’s West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata on December 21, 2021. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

 

Red Cross volunteers climb onto an armored vehicle of the United Nations mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) to protect themselves from bullets during an attack by Codeco militiamen as they attempted to bury the bodies of people killed in Dhedja on December 19, 2021, 60 kilometers from Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo. – Since late November, at least 100 people have been killed by militiamen in this area. Because of the insecurity and the presence of the militiamen, no one has been able to go and bury the bodies in Dhedja. For the past two years, thousands of armed men in the Ituri hills have been attacking villages, IDP camps and military positions in the name of the Cooperative for the Development of Congo, Codeco, an armed group structured around a religious sect. They claim to be defending the interests of the Lendu tribe against the army and the Hema tribe. (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP)

 

An airport worker walks through the debris of a building destroyed following a reported air strike by the Saudi-led coalition targeting the Huthi rebel-held Yemeni capital’s Sanaa International Airport on December 21, 2021. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)

 

Babalawo Abel Ramirez (L) performs a Yoruba -Sub-Saharan African ethnic group- ceremony to feed the Earth alongside relatives and godchildren in Havana, on December 20, 2021. – The access to food is a spinal problem in Cuba. While the parliament discusses how to produce more, a Yoruba believers make offerings to the Mother Earth in search of abundance and health. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)

 

A family displays signage as they ask for alms along a highway in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province on December 25, 2021, more than a week after Super Typhoon Rai devastated the province. (Photo by Ferdinandh CABRERA / AFP)


