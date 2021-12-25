PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: Christmas Is In The Air

It’s Christmas season, a time for celebration with loved ones and for sharing the joys of life. This week’s photos, compiled by channelstv.com‘s photo editor, Sodiq Adelakun, attempt to capture the spirit of Christmas.

Freedivers dressed in Saint Nicholas (Santa Claus) costumes pose for a picture while submerged under water off the coast of Lebanon’s northern city of Batroun on Christmas eve on December 24, 2021. (Photo by Ibrahim CHALHOUB / AFP