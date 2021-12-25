Seven Dead, Seven Others Injured Along Benin-Ore Expressway On Christmas Day

Seven persons have been confirmed dead with seven others injured in an accident on Ososa bridge along Benin-Ore Expressway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

This was contained in a statement by the Ogun State sector of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC).

The route commander and public education officer, Florence Okpe said that the accident involved a vehicle with no registration number and a Mercedes Benz MarcoPolo Luxury Bus.

She added that the suspected cause of the accident was wrongful overtaking and loss of control.

“A total of 63 persons were involved which comprised of 40 male adults, 15 female adults, five male children, and three female children. A total of seven persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries sustained injuries

“A total number of 49 persons were recorded unhurt.

“The injured victims were rendered first aid treatment while the deceased bodies were deposited at State Hospital Mortuary, Ijebu Ode,” Okpe explained.

She however said that the sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command has cautioned motorists on dangerous driving, especially this period of high vehicular movement and night travel when visibility is poor.

The Sector Commander Commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ijebu-Ode Unit Command for more information about the crash.