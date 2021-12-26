Chelsea Fight Back To Win At Aston Villa

Chelsea got back on track with a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday as Manchester City opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a first half demolition of Leicester in a thrilling 6-3 win.

After one win in their previous four league games, Chelsea came from behind against a Villa team without boss Steven Gerrard due to a positive Covid test.

Hampered by injuries and Covid absences, Chelsea had surrendered top spot during a spluttering run before Christmas.

They were in trouble again when Reece James headed Matt Targett’s cross into his own net in the 28th minute.

But Jorginho equalised six minutes later, the Italian stroking home a penalty after Matt Cash tripped Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and, in the 65th minute, the Belgian striker headed just his sixth Chelsea goal since his move from Inter Milan.

Lukaku won a stoppage-time penalty after his powerful run was halted by Ezri Konsa’s foul and once again Jorginho did the job from the spot.

Third-placed Chelsea are level on points with second-placed Liverpool, whose game against Leeds was one of the Covid postponements.

Villa’s next match against Leeds, scheduled for December 28, was called off on Sunday taking the total number of Premier League games postponed over the past two weeks to 14.