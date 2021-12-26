UPDATED: Okorocha’s Son-In-Law Uche Nwosu Arrested

Police have arrested a former Imo State gubernatorial candidate (APC), Uche Nwosu.

Nwosu, a son-in-law to former Governor Rochas Okorocha, was whisked away by the security agencies at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State on Sunday.

The heavily-armed security operatives stormed the church with high-powered security vehicles. They shot sporadically into the air before arresting Nwosu.

The development created panic in the community as it was the outing service of his late mother who was laid to rest on Wednesday 22nd December 2021.

While police authorities did not immediately confirm the incident, they released a statement later to clarify that Nwosu was arrested and not abducted as feared in some quarters.

“This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody,” a statement from the spokesman of the command, Michael Abattam, added.