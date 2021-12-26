His Life Was A ‘Message On Love And Forgiveness’ – Buhari Mourns Tutu

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to the late South African anti-apartheid hero, Desmond Tutu, describing him as one whose life was a message on love and happiness.

According to Buhari, the legacies of Archbishop Tutu who died at 90 on Sunday, “will resonate through generations, bringing more light and clarity to religious diversity, democracy, and good governance.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of Archbishop Tutu, whose life and times sent an unforgettable message on love and forgiveness.”

Buhari in a statement issued by a presidential aide, Femi Adesina, condoled with the late cleric’s wife, Leah Tutu, the Christian community globally; the people, and the Government of South Africa over Tutu’s demise.

“President Buhari believes the death of the iconic teacher, human rights activist, leader of thought, scholar, and philanthropist, further creates a void in a world in dire need of wisdom, integrity, courage, and sound reasoning, which were qualities that the Nobel Peace Prize Winner, 1984, typified and exemplified in words and actions,” the statement added.

He recalled Tutu’s historic role in the fight against apartheid, noting that the late preacher endured “physical assaults, jail terms, and prolonged exile.”