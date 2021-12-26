Advertisement
PHOTOS: Ronaldo, Salah, Ndidi, Other Footballers Celebrate Christmas In Style
Cristiano Ronaldo as well as some Nigerian footballers joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Christmas, taking to social media to share some stunning photos.
The Portuguese legend posted a family photo and captioned it, “Feliz Natal!”
Those in the shots included Cristiano Jr., 11, twins Eva and Mateo, Alana – wearing matching red pyjamas along with the former Real Madrid star and five-month pregnant Georgina.
View this post on Instagram
Ronaldo was not the only player who shared photos of his family while celebrating the day.
Nigeria’s Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, also posted a photo of himself, his wife, and baby on Instagram.
“Merry Christmas to you and yours,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Former Nigerian international, Victor Moses, also sent his wishes to fans in a picture.
“Merry Christmas everybody from Moses family,” the former Chelsea man added.
View this post on Instagram
For Simon Moses, the Super Eagles star published a photo of himself wishing fans a “Merry Christmas”.
View this post on Instagram
Super Eagles returnee, Odion Ighalo, was also among footballers who took to social media to mark the day.
View this post on Instagram
Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, Everton’s Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa; Gabonese star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and a host of footballers including Di Maria, Erling Haaland, and Neymar also shared some stunning photos for the day.
Salah
View this post on Instagram
Iwobi
View this post on Instagram
Aubameyang
View this post on Instagram
Musa
View this post on Instagram
Haaland
View this post on Instagram
Marta Silva
View this post on Instagram
Neymar
View this post on Instagram
Fernandes
View this post on Instagram
Lewandowski
View this post on Instagram
Kevin De Bruyne
View this post on Instagram
Thomas Muller
View this post on Instagram