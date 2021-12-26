‘Prisoner Of Hope’: Tributes Pour In For Tutu

South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu died Sunday aged 90, sparking tributes from around the world.

Here are some of those tributes:

– UK PM Boris Johnson –

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened” by Tutu’s death, calling him a “critical figure” in defeating apartheid and building a new South Africa.

“He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa — and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour,” Johnson tweeted.

– The Elders –

Mary Robinson, chair of The Elders, a group of global leaders working for peace and human rights, said “we are all devastated at the loss of Archbishop Desmond Tutu”.

“He inspired me to be a ‘prisoner of hope’, in his inimitable phrase,” said Robinson, who is also the former president of Ireland.

The Elders, of which Tutu was a founding member, said in a statement they “lost a dear friend, whose infectious laugh and mischievous sense of humour delighted and charmed them all”.

“We are all devastated at the loss,” it said in a statement Sunday.

“The world has lost an inspiration — but one whose achievements will never be forgotten, and whose commitment to peace, love and the fundamental equality of all human beings will endure to inspire future generations.”