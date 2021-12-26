Advertisement

Troops Arrest Notorious IPOB/ESN Leader, Recover Arm, Ammo In Enugu

Soonest Nathaniel  
Updated December 26, 2021
A file photo of troops during an operation in the South East.

 

Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA) in conjunction with other security agencies while conducting Exercise Golden Dawn have arrested one Godwin Nnamdi, a notorious leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Sunday.

He said the IPOB leader was arrested during joint clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu LGA on Saturday.

Some of the items recovered from the suspect.

 

During the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a firefight compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader.

General Nwachukwu noted that troops recovered various items, including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm special, and a mobile phone among others.

He said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, in his reaction, commended the troops for the successes recorded thus far.

General Yahaya, according to the army spokesman, charged the troops to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their area of responsibility.



