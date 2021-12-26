Uche Nwosu Was Not Kidnapped But Arrested – Police 

The Imo State Police Command has clarified that Uche Nwosu, an in-law to Senator Rochas Okorocha, was not abducted but arrested.

The former governorship candidate was whisked away by heavily-armed men at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State on Sunday.

But in a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesman for the command, Michael Abattam, explained that he is in their custody.

“This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody,” the statement added.

It assured Imo residents that the police is committed to “ensuring the safety of lives and properties this Yuletide season.”