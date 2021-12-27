Advertisement

1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day

Channels Television  
Updated December 27, 2021
A file photo of a health worker wearing a PPE on duty.

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 1, 547 new infections were confirmed on Boxing Day, as the country’s daily COVID-19 tally continues to rise.

Giving an update on the pandemic, the agency revealed in a Facebook post on Monday that the new cases were confirmed in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They include FCT – 806, Lagos – 401, Borno – 166, Oyo – 78, Ogun – 47, Osun – 30, Ekiti – seven, Katsina – seven, Kano – four, and Jigawa – one.

Data from the NCDC revealed that a total of eight new deaths were recorded on Sunday, raising the nation’s toll to 3,022.

READ ALSOWhat Presidency Said About Buhari’s Aides Contracting COVID-19

Since the country reported its first case in late February 2020, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 237,561 infections out of which 212,550 infected people have been discharged.

The NCDC said it has collected and tested a total of 3,751,696 samples while 21,989 cases are still active in various states and the FCT.

According to the agency, the latest report includes 806 confirmed cases recorded in the FCT on December 24th (128), 25th (302), and 26th (376).

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos92,12811,30880,063757
FCT26,9103,08523,593232
Rivers14,2611,00413,103154
Kaduna10,43725410,09885
Plateau10,1351019,96173
Oyo9,7708788,699193
Edo7,2966056,410281
Ogun5,6602405,33981
Ondo4,8172114,50898
Delta4,7052,0392,556110
Kano4,6471714,353123
Akwa Ibom4,487944,34944
Kwara4,1854123,70964
Osun3,107672,95189
Enugu2,890262,83529
Gombe2,784412,68360
Nasarawa2,5171332,34539
Anambra2,489652,40519
Katsina2,377132,32737
Imo2,3102541,99957
Abia2,121782,01033
Ebonyi2,062262,00432
Benue1,9073701,51225
Ekiti1,8981231,74728
Bauchi1,851371,79123
Borno1,5321881,30638
Bayelsa1,290361,22628
Taraba1,269151,22232
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Niger1,0775999820
Sokoto810078228
Cross River696666525
Jigawa627860217
Yobe50234909
Kebbi470045416
Zamfara375123549
Kogi5032

 



