1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 1, 547 new infections were confirmed on Boxing Day, as the country’s daily COVID-19 tally continues to rise.

Giving an update on the pandemic, the agency revealed in a Facebook post on Monday that the new cases were confirmed in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They include FCT – 806, Lagos – 401, Borno – 166, Oyo – 78, Ogun – 47, Osun – 30, Ekiti – seven, Katsina – seven, Kano – four, and Jigawa – one.

Data from the NCDC revealed that a total of eight new deaths were recorded on Sunday, raising the nation’s toll to 3,022.

Since the country reported its first case in late February 2020, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 237,561 infections out of which 212,550 infected people have been discharged.

The NCDC said it has collected and tested a total of 3,751,696 samples while 21,989 cases are still active in various states and the FCT.

According to the agency, the latest report includes 806 confirmed cases recorded in the FCT on December 24th (128), 25th (302), and 26th (376).

See the breakdown of cases according to states below: