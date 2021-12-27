FULL LIST: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Chelsea + All Winners At 2021 Globe Soccer Awards

French forward Kylian Mbappe has won the Best Men’s Player of the Year at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards on Monday.

The 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star scooped the prize in a ceremony at the Armani Hotel.

He beat six-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo; Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema, and Lewandowski to the award.

“It is a big achievement for me. I want to say thank you to my club Paris Saint-Germain, who believed in me these past five years, even better this season,” he said after he was handed the award.

“To my national team; to all the people who nobody knows who work with me, who help me a lot; to my family, they are there with me, always with me.”

Last season, Mbappe scored 27 to emerge as the highest goalscorer in Ligue 1 although his form did not stop PSG from finishing as runners-up to Lille.

Mbappe also helped France win the UEFA Nation’s League.

Aside from him, other winners at the 12th edition of the awards include Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Ronaldinho.

Globe Soccer Awards 2021 Winners

Below is a full list of winners at the Globe Soccer Awards 2021

Fan’s Player of the Year – Robert Lewandowski

Men’s Player of the Year – Kylian Mbappe

Maradona Award – Robert Lewandowski

Top Scorer of All Time – Cristiano Ronaldo

Best National Team of the Year – Italy

Best Agent of the Year – Federico Pastorello

Best Sporting Director of the Year – Txiki Begiristain

Best Men’s Club of the Year – Chelsea

Best Defender of the Year – Leonardo Bonucci

Best Goalkeeper of the Year – Gianluigi Donnarumma

Women’s Club of the Year – Barcelona

Women’s Player of the Year – Alexia Putellas

Innovation Award – Serie A

Best eSports Player of the Year – Msdossary7

Best Youth Academy in Africa – ZED FC