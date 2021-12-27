Advertisement
FULL LIST: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Chelsea + All Winners At 2021 Globe Soccer Awards
French forward Kylian Mbappe has won the Best Men’s Player of the Year at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards on Monday.
The 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star scooped the prize in a ceremony at the Armani Hotel.
He beat six-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo; Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema, and Lewandowski to the award.
“It is a big achievement for me. I want to say thank you to my club Paris Saint-Germain, who believed in me these past five years, even better this season,” he said after he was handed the award.
“To my national team; to all the people who nobody knows who work with me, who help me a lot; to my family, they are there with me, always with me.”
RELATED
PHOTOS: Ronaldo, Salah, Ndidi, Other Footballers Celebrate Christmas In Style
Saka Stars In Ruthless Arsenal’s Mauling Of Norwich City
NPFL 22: Enyimba, Remo Stars Maintain Fine Form
Last season, Mbappe scored 27 to emerge as the highest goalscorer in Ligue 1 although his form did not stop PSG from finishing as runners-up to Lille.
Mbappe also helped France win the UEFA Nation’s League.
Aside from him, other winners at the 12th edition of the awards include Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Ronaldinho.
Globe Soccer Awards 2021 Winners
Below is a full list of winners at the Globe Soccer Awards 2021
Fan’s Player of the Year – Robert Lewandowski
Men’s Player of the Year – Kylian Mbappe
Maradona Award – Robert Lewandowski
Top Scorer of All Time – Cristiano Ronaldo
Best National Team of the Year – Italy
Best Agent of the Year – Federico Pastorello
Best Sporting Director of the Year – Txiki Begiristain
Best Men’s Club of the Year – Chelsea
Best Defender of the Year – Leonardo Bonucci
Best Goalkeeper of the Year – Gianluigi Donnarumma
Women’s Club of the Year – Barcelona
Women’s Player of the Year – Alexia Putellas
Innovation Award – Serie A
Best eSports Player of the Year – Msdossary7
Best Youth Academy in Africa – ZED FC