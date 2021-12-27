National Security: Chief Of Air Staff Amao Assures Nigerians Of Restoring Peace

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has reassured Nigerians that the Air Force will keep up its efforts to root out insurgents and bandits and all forms of criminal elements until peace is restored in the country.

He gave the assurance during a visit to personnel of the Quick Response Force in Minna, Niger State where he was represented by the Deputy Director Operation Headquarters, Air Commodore Stephen Aneke.

“Twelve student pilots are undergoing basic fighter training at 403 Flying Training School Kano while 12 are undergoing basic transport training at 401 Flying Training School Kaduna. These courses are aimed at maintaining combat readiness by increasing the number of pilots to man our ever-increasing inventory of aircraft,” he said.

“Let me use this opportunity to once more urge you all not to relent in your efforts. We must sustain the tempo of our operations and continue to fight gallantly until the insurgents, armed bandits, and other criminal elements are completely eliminated and peace is restored to all troubled parts of our dear country.

“This is our professional duty. Let me assure you that your efforts and sacrifice in this regard both individually and collectively are highly appreciated by the nation. Let me also reassure you that on our part, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force will continue to ensure the provision of your requirement for the successful execution of the war.”

Amao commended the unit for its air operations which he says are instrumental in curtailing the activities of the terrorists.

According to the air chief, strategies are ongoing to enable the service adequately project airpower to effectively and efficiently deal with the emerging security threats among others.