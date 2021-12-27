TB Joshua, Sound Sultan, Attahiru, And Other Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2021

While 2021 is just a few days from being over, it was the year Nigeria lost some of its most prominent personalities.

From the entertainment industry, sports, and politics, several Nigerians succumbed to death in the passing year.

Although it is near-impossible to keep track of deaths, this post highlights the demise of some prominent Nigerians in 2021.

TB. Joshua

The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) died on June 5, hours after he finished service in Lagos State.

TB Joshua, who died at 57, was credited to have predicted several events and attracted a followership that stretched beyond the Nigerian shores.

His burial was held in the Ikotun area of Lagos about a month after his demise and also attracted a global audience. It was attended by dignitaries like Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu among others.

Ibrahim Attahiru

Barely five months after taking over as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten others died in an air crash in Kaduna State.

Lieutenant General Attahiru was en-route Kaduna from Abuja when the unfortunate incident happened, the Army said in a statement confirming the ex-COAS’ May 21st death.

His death triggered an outpour of tributes from within and outside the country.

President Buhari in a statement said he was sad and sorrowful about the incident, describing the military officers as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

Ahmed Gulak

Ahmed Gulak’s demise also raised concerns among political elites in the country. Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was killed by gunmen in Imo State in May.

A one-time aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, he was shot while returning to Abuja from the Imo State capital of Owerri.

The police said Gulak left his hotel without security details in the face of insecurity in the southeast state and added that he was ambushed by “bandits” on his way to the airport.

Yinka Odumakin

Known for his activism, the former spokesman of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere died on April 3 after battling COVID-19 complications.

He died at the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where was on admission.

The human rights activist played a key role in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought the regime of General Sani Abacha after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.

At some point, he was one of the spokespersons for the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), the body representing ethnic nationalities in the South-West, South-South, South-East, and the Middle Belt.

The late Odumakin married Dr Joe Odumakin who welcomed a set of twins – a boy and a girl – six months after his husband’s death.

Ndubuisi Kanu

The former military administrator in Imo State died on January 13th after a brief ailment. He was 77.

Kanu was also a former military administrator of Lagos State and a prominent names in the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), an organisation dedicated to the revalidation of the June 12, 1993, election of MKO Abiola annulled by the military administration of General Babangida.