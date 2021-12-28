APC Faction Demands Probe Into Attack On Zamfara PDP Congress Venue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) faction in Zamfara has condemned the attack on the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress in the state, demanding a probe into the incident.

Thugs had on Monday destroyed the voting materials, nomination forms as well as set ablaze two vehicles belonging to PDP members, chairs, and set canopies.

The situation forced the main opposition party to move the venue from the Zaitun Oil mill, behind State Pilgrim Board to the Command Guest House in Gusau, the state capital.

Condemning the incident via a statement on Tuesday, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa-led APC expressed shock at the incident.

The faction led by its Chairman, Hon. Sirajo Garba Maikatako said it is worried that the spokesperson to the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, linked the action with the ruling APC in the state.

“On this note, the leadership of Senator Marafa faction of APC condemns in totality the reported action against opposition PDP in the state and considers the action as barbaric, savage, desperate and primitive,” the statement read.

The group called on security agencies in the state to probe the matter with a view to arresting the culprits behind the attack.

“We also call on the leadership of the police at State, Zonal and National levels to thoroughly investigate the matter and make the perpetrators and their sponsors face appropriate wrath of the law.

“We equally call on the police at l to use this incidence as a red flag and be on alert to avoid the occurrence of such cowardly act of desperate politicians without fear or favour.

“As democrats, we commend the conduct of the opposition PDP on the maturity exhibited in the face of violence and managing the situation.

“We also congratulate them on holding the congresses and emerging with the new Party leadership in the state. Notwithstanding, we hope that the new leadership of PDP in the state will in due course understand the progressive ideals of APC especially the commitment of Senator Marafa of building bridges beyond party affiliations to rescue Zamfara State from the grip of insecurity.”