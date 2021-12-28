New Year: Religious Leaders With Doom Messages Risk Jail Term, Ghana Police Warn

Police authorities in Ghana have warned religious leaders to measure their utterances during New Year messages or they risk a jail term of seven years.

Ghana Police disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘Ghana Police Service Statement On Communication Of Prophecies And Their Legal Implications’ and released it on Monday.

The authorities said, over the years, communication of prophecies of harm, danger, and death, by some religious leaders, has created tension and panic in the Ghanaian society and put the lives of many people in fear and danger.

They, therefore, urged the religious leaders to watch how they communicate prophecies in the New Year messages and added that any person found guilty risks a term of imprisonment of up to five years.

See the full statement below…