Shops, Houses Destroyed In Ebonyi Fire Outbreak

An inferno has gutted some houses, lock-up shops and property worth millions of Naira around the Mile 50 layout, off Mile 50 road in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The incident occurred late Monday at Aliugbala Eze Street.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police in the state, Mr Yakubu Zekeri, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, said no life was lost.

He also stated that none of the occupants of the buildings sustained injuries.

According to Mr Zekeri, the timely intervention of men of the state fire department helped to prevent the inferno from spreading to other buildings nearby.