Buhari’s Aide, Garba Shehu Recovers From COVID-19

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has recovered from COVID-19.

Shehu announced his recovery in a Facebook post on Wednesday, barely a week after he confirmed his initial positive status to Channels Television.

“I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19,” he said in the social media post. “My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who prayed, called or texted expressing your concerns for me.

“May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon.”

READ ALSO: I Don’t Have COVID-19, Says Lai Mohammed

Reports had emerged that some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides have gone into isolation after they tested positive for COVID-19.

While the number of those infected could not be ascertained, Shehu told Channels Television on Saturday that he had contracted the disease.

Despite being fully vaccinated, he disclosed that he had mild symptoms of the disease – a trait connected with the omicron variant.

On the other hand, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated that he was neither in isolation nor receiving treatment for the disease, contrary to reports suggesting he was positive for the virus.

Reacting to the COVID concerns within the Presidential Villa, another presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said there was nothing abnormal about the President’s aides testing positive for COVID-19.

Adesina, who is the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, stressed that they were just humans like every other person.

“They can fall sick, they can contract the virus, and the virus can also disappear,” he had stated in an earlier interview with Channels Television. “The fact that we are presidential aides does not make us immune to certain things. If there is a virus that is ravaging society, well, it can touch anybody.”