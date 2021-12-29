Advertisement

Germany Defender Ginter To Leave ‘Gladbach Next Year

Channels Television  
Updated December 29, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 22, 2020 Moenchengladbach’s German defender Matthias Ginter plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Moenchengladbach vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on February 22, 2020. (Photo by UWE KRAFT / AFP)

 

German international defender Matthias Ginter said Wednesday he will leave Borussia Moenchengladbach at the end of the season after five years with the Bundesliga club.

The 27-year-old’s announcement will spark a scramble for his signature from top clubs in Germany and elsewhere and comes with Moenchengladbach hovering just two points above the relegation places.

“After a long period of reflection, I have decided not to renew my contract which lasts until this summer,” Ginter said on Instagram.

“After five terrific years at Borussia Moenchengladbach… I have decided to follow another path in my career to develop professionally and on a personal level,” he added.

Ginter joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a fee of 17 million euros ($19.1 million).

He has made 46 international appearances since his debut in 2014, the year he was part of the World Cup-winning squad.

Moenchengladbach started this season aiming for the Champions League places but have struggled and lie 14th.



More on Sports

Three More Barca Players Test Positive For COVID-19

Arsenal Manager Arteta Tests Positive For COVID-19

Liverpool Need To Improve Before Chelsea Clash, Says Van Dijk

Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Cup, Deepening Australian Open Doubts

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV