Governor Bello Mourns Victims Of Niger Boat Mishap

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has mourned the victims of a boat mishap at Zhigiri village in Shiroro Local Government of the state.

No fewer than seven persons lost their lives on Sunday when the villagers were heading to Dnaweto – a neighboring village in the hinterland for a naming ceremony.

Three days after the incident, the governor said he was saddened by the accident, describing it as painful and unfortunate.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and prayed to God to forgive their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest.

“I am really sad with the unfortunate boat mishap,” the Governor said. “Measures need to be put in place to really avoid reoccurrence.

“It is good to have the dam, it is also important to protect the people living around the dam. My prayers are with the family members of the victims. I urge them to accept the incident as an act of Allah.”

The governor observed that the construction of the Zungeru Dam has forced the residents of the affected communities to adopt water transportation.

He, therefore, called on the Hydro Power Producing Area Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to as a matter of urgency, provide safety kits such as life jackets, and sensitise members of affected communities on water transportation.

While acknowledging that the Zungeru Dam was to boost power generation in the country, the governor said the people living in communities around the dam must be protected.

The governor equally gave an assurance that the state government would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that all necessary measures were put in place to prevent a reoccurrence of the incident.