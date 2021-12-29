Gunmen Kill District Head, Four Others And Abduct Many In Zamfara

Gunmen have killed the District Head of Gada community in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Umar Bawan-Allah and four others.

The incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Wednesday after gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded the community.

They also abducted an unspecified number of people, the majority of whom were women and children, while also setting many houses ablaze including the palace of the District Head.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Elkanah while addressing journalists in Gusau, the capital, said security operatives have rescued 10 victims from Gada community.

CP Elkanah said the police tactical operatives in collaboration with military and vigilantes responded promptly and engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle.

According to him, the joint tactical teams were able to disperse the bandits and rescue nine of the victims and a one-year-old baby.

He also noted that normalcy has been restored in the affected community and security operatives have improved patrols.