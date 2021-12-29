NCDC Confirms 599 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Five hundred and ninety-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country on Tuesday, data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have shown.

While giving an update on the management of the pandemic in a Facebook post on Wednesday, the agency revealed that one more infected patient gave up the fight against the disease.

It stated that the new cases were reported from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In what seems to be an unusual trend, Delta State recorded the highest tally for the day with 194 fresh infections and was followed by Edo and the FCT which had 94 and 80 additional cases respectively.

However, the 194 cases reported in Delta State comprise 191 infections recorded between December 13 and 26, as well as three cases logged on December 27.

Others include Kaduna – 48, Lagos – 35, Ondo – 23, Kano – 21, Rivers – 20, Kwara – 20, Ogun – 18, Plateau – 12, Abia – eight, Cross River – eight, Ekiti – six, and Bauchi – three.

No new case was reported in Osun and Sokoto States.

As a result of the new infections reported, Nigeria has now confirmed a total of 239,019 since it reported its first case in February 2020.

Out of these confirmed cases, 213,180 people who initially tested positive have been discharged and 3,027 deaths have been recorded in all 36 states and the FCT.

While the country has 22,803 COVID-19 cases still active, the NCDC said it has collected and tested a total of 3,823,309 samples.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below: