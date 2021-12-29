Advertisement

NCDC Confirms 599 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated December 29, 2021
A file photo of an NCDC official and two others on duty.

 

Five hundred and ninety-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country on Tuesday, data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have shown.

While giving an update on the management of the pandemic in a Facebook post on Wednesday, the agency revealed that one more infected patient gave up the fight against the disease.

It stated that the new cases were reported from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In what seems to be an unusual trend, Delta State recorded the highest tally for the day with 194 fresh infections and was followed by Edo and the FCT which had 94 and 80 additional cases respectively.

READ ALSO: Lassa Fever: New Deaths In Bauchi, Ebonyi As Nigeria’s Toll Rises To 92

However, the 194 cases reported in Delta State comprise 191 infections recorded between December 13 and 26, as well as three cases logged on December 27.

Others include Kaduna – 48, Lagos – 35, Ondo – 23, Kano – 21, Rivers – 20, Kwara – 20, Ogun – 18, Plateau – 12, Abia – eight, Cross River – eight, Ekiti – six, and Bauchi – three.

No new case was reported in Osun and Sokoto States.

As a result of the new infections reported, Nigeria has now confirmed a total of 239,019 since it reported its first case in February 2020.

Out of these confirmed cases, 213,180 people who initially tested positive have been discharged and 3,027 deaths have been recorded in all 36 states and the FCT.

While the country has 22,803 COVID-19 cases still active, the NCDC said it has collected and tested a total of 3,823,309 samples.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos92,71811,89580,063760
FCT27,0473,20123,612234
Rivers14,32581413,357154
Kaduna10,48525210,14885
Plateau10,1901569,96173
Oyo9,7768008,783193
Edo7,4316106,540281
Ogun5,6942085,40581
Delta4,9042,2382,556110
Ondo4,8742624,51498
Kano4,6862104,353123
Akwa Ibom4,487944,34944
Kwara4,2284553,70964
Osun3,107672,95189
Enugu2,901232,84929
Gombe2,784412,68360
Nasarawa2,5171332,34539
Anambra2,489582,41219
Katsina2,377132,32737
Imo2,3102541,99957
Abia2,129862,01033
Ebonyi2,062262,00432
Benue1,9073701,51225
Ekiti1,9041291,74728
Bauchi1,857431,79123
Borno1,5321881,30638
Bayelsa1,293391,22628
Taraba1,269151,22232
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Niger1,0775999820
Sokoto810078228
Cross River7041466525
Jigawa627860217
Yobe50234909
Kebbi470045416
Zamfara375123549
Kogi5032


