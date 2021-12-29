VIDEO: Nwosu Narrates Ordeal In Detention, Claims Intention Was To Kill Him

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, on Tuesday narrated his ordeal at the hands of security operatives who took him into custody.

In the video above, Nwosu is seen briefing reporters in Owerri, the state capital about 24 hours after he was released by the police.

On Sunday, Channels Television reported that a team of armed policemen stormed St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area, Diocese of Orlu while service was ongoing.

The policemen invaded the church to arrest Mr Nwosu who is also the son-in-law of the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

Senator Okorocha, in his reaction, decried what he described as the continued arrest and harassment of his family members.

While the state government earlier, on its part, had said nobody should dictate to the police how to effect an arrest, it admitted that the mode of operation of the security operatives could have been avoided.

Narrating his ordeal in custody after his release, Nwosu claimed that the initial intention and aim of the perpetrators was to eliminate him completely, if not for the media uproar and intervention of well-meaning Nigerians.

He explained that upon his arrival in Abuja shortly after his arrest, it was obvious that the Inspector General of Police was not properly briefed about the operation.

Rather, the former governorship candidate accused the Imo state government of instigating his arrest, in its purported bid to malign his image.

He, therefore, urged the police boss to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.