Banditry: Christian Group Urges El-Rufai, Security Agencies To Do More In Kaduna

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A group of Christian leaders under the umbrella of United Pastors for change has called on Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and the security agencies to redouble their efforts to ensure adequate security in the state and other parts of the Northern region in the new year.

While reacting to the deteriorating security situation in the north, the group through its president, Apostle David Adeniran said though the government and security agencies are doing their best to tackle the menace of banditry and kidnapping, much more needs to be done to ensure the protection of lives and property of the people.

At a conference organized by the group, Apostle Adeniran assured that the clergymen will continue to lend support to Governor El-Rufai to ensure his administration succeeds in the areas of delivering good governance and collective peace to the people of Kaduna State.

Adeniran enjoined politicians to maintain decorum and promote peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians, just as he also said that the religious leaders must preach tolerance, unity, and peace, and not misinform their congregations at any level.

On what informed the decision to organise the end of the year interactive meeting, Adeniran said that “the meeting was organised to keep public abreast of some of the government’s policies.

“Many times, people are misinformed about the policies of the government, and ignorance is said to be dangerous, and this being the reason why the meeting was organised,” he said.

In his reaction, Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Uba Sani, who was represented on the occasion by his aide on interfaith, Hamza Muhammed, applauded the organisers of the event for bringing stakeholders together in the interest of the state and the country at large.

In a similar vein, the member representing Kaduna South at the National Assembly, Hon. Mukthar Ahmed Monrovia said that the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai has done excellently well by transforming the state to an enviable position.

The lawmaker, who was represented by his aide, Samuel Yohana urged the people of Kaduna state to key into the transformation agenda of Governor El-Rufai and embrace peace for the progress of the state.